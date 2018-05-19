Yami Gautam preps for Uri, trains in mixed martial arts

Not too long ago, we had reported that Yami Gautam is prepping for an action film. The actress was later announced as the leading lady of the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri. Not just that, she will be essaying the role of an intelligence officer in this film directed by Aditya Dhar. If reports are to be believed, the actress has to undergo extensive prep for the film.

Yami Gautam, will in fact, begin taking Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) classes to train for her role in Uri. The training with MMA will fulfil two very big aspects of the role. One, when she does start doing obstacle courses, which are crucial to a film of this nature, she will be fit enough to complete it while the cameras are rolling and will be able to give her best reaction. Two, any form of Martial Art that the forces practice is to help officers with their stance, posture and assessing abilities apart from self-defense.

Speaking about her training, Yami Gautam said, “The prep work for Uri has just begun. In terms of the action training, we are shortlisting best options and MMA is a crucial part of the role and that’s why intense training for that will be what time would be invested in. The MMA is more to suit the body language which the script demands. Playing an intelligence officer on screen commands a certain degree of discipline and needs a body mannerism which is tough and MMA training will serve exactly that.”

Furthermore, she also added in media reports that she will kick off the shooting for Uri in June. Based on the Uri attacks operation that took place in September 2016, the film is produced by RSVP and will be directed by Aditya Dhar.

On the other hand, the other film of Yami Gautam, Batti Gul Meter Chalu had stalled its shooting. Now the film is back on track with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar coming to its rescue. Yami plays a lawyer in the film along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor features as the leading lady.

