Whoa! Hasee Toh Phasee pair Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra returns with Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra last came together in Dharma Productions’ Hasee Toh Phasee that released way back in 2014. Now four years later, the actor is all set to reunite with his co-star in yet another rom-com Jabariya Jodi. Many would know this film as Shotgun Shaadi, which was the previous title of the film.

Sidharth Malhotra is joining hands with his Ek Villain producer Ekta Kapoor for this crazy wedding story that is set in North India. Jabariya Jodi deals with the concept of kidnapping grooms and getting him married that is a prevalent practice in North India. Sidharth is expected to play the role of a Bihari thug whereas Parineeti’s role is yet to be revealed. The film has gone on floor today and the official twitter handle of Balaji Motion Pictures recently shared the picture of the clapperboard.

While the film was earlier titled Shotgun Shaadi, we hear that it was Sidharth’s idea to go for Jabariya Jodi. The word ‘jabariya’ in Bhojpuri means zabardasti [forcibly] and keeping in mind that the film revolves around forced marriages, the makers is said to have loved the idea and opted for this title instead. If reports are to be believed the actors have also done a photoshoot for the film which is expected to release soon.

On the other hand, speaking of the film, it is said to have been shot in Lucknow. Sidharth Malhotra had earlier described that it will be a film with a good mix of humor and content. The film is directed by Prashant Singh.

Jabariya Jodi was subjected to many speculations earlier including reports that claimed that the film will see the Ek Villain reunion not only between Sidharth and Ekta but also Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Eventually Parineeti Chopra came on board making this her second film with the actor.

