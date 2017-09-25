Warner Bros India to remake Infernal Affairs in Bollywood

Mumbai based Azure Entertainment Pvt. Limited and Warner Bros India today announced a strategic collaboration to jointly invest in and produce an Indian remake of Infernal Affairs. The 2002 Hong Kong original is a cult film with global recognition and was the film upon which the multi award-winning The Departed (directed by Martin Scorsese in 2006) was based. This project is the first of a two-picture deal between the two companies to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library for the Indian local film market.

Sunir Kheterpal, CEO, Azure Entertainment said, “It is a matter of pride for a young company like ours to collaborate with Warner Bros to jointly develop and produce the local language adaptation of this amazing movie. We are thrilled to be working with the Warner Bros India team and cannot wait to get started.”

Denzil Dias, Managing Director, Warner Bros India said, “This is an exciting time for us to be partnering in local language production with the team at Azure, who are passionate about film and storytelling, and ideally placed to adapt and develop foreign language source material into Indian language remakes. We could not have chosen a better title than Infernal Affairs to announce this collaboration. We look forward to bringing great new Indian language films to local and global audiences.”

Azure and Warner Bros India are at an advanced stage of formalizing the director for the proposed Hindi Remake of Infernal Affairs and shall soon make an official announcement on the same. In near future, they will also announce the second Warner Bros title on which an Indian Remake shall be developed.