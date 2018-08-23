Vaani Kapoor to celebrate a working birthday as she preps for the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff film

Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today and she will have the most hectic birthday ever. The reason Vaani has been quietly prepping for about three months for Siddharth Anand’s next that features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Vaani is paired opposite Hrithik in the film and the role she is playing will present her in a new avatar, which will wow audiences with her fitness and agility.

“Vaani needs to demonstrate extraordinary fitness levels. I can tell you that Vaani has pushed her body to the hilt. She has been religiously prepping for the last three months to pull off extraordinary dance routines that haven’t been explored in Bollywood. And yes, anyone would have needed this amount of time or more to pull off what I have planned. It is gruelling, intense, physically challenging and exhausting. Vaani needs to be supremely fit, agile, extremely quick and exhibit insane core strength to pull this off and I’m glad she is fully ready and raring to go. I don’t know any actress who has trained so hard for a dance routine,” says Siddharth.

Vaani’s prep includes strength training, agility training, core training, altitude training. It also involves combined weight training along with yoga and pilates and about four days a week cardio sessions that challenge her stamina and fitness levels.

YRF’s untitled film promises to be an action extravaganza. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will wrap its shooting schedule by April next year and is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2019. The mega-action entertainer will have jaw-dropping and death-defying action stunts and will be shot in some of the most expensive and gorgeous locations of the world. The film will be shot across 6 countries and 14 world cities and will show for the first time unexplored, breath-taking international locations. The shooting will take place in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, and India.