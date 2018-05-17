After two months, an ailing Irrfan Khan takes to Twitter to talk about his next film Karwaan

Just two months ago, Irrfan Khan broke the tragic news about suffering her Neuroendocrine Tumour. The actor has been abroad getting proper treatment for the same. Meanwhile, since March 2018, the actor had not taken to his social media until last night. After a gap of two months, Irrfan Khan has taken to his Twitter account to share the poster of his upcoming film Karwaan.

Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film marks the debut of South star Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The tagline on the poster reads, “3 Lost Souls…2 Dead Bodies…A Journey of a Lifetime.” Sharing the poster on his Twitter account, Irrfan Khan wrote, “Beginnings have the innocence that experience can’t buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ‘ …. Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala.”

Dulquer Salmaan thanked Irrfan for sharing the poster and wished for his speedy recovery. He wrote, “Thank you so much sir ! Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!”

Karwaan is set to release on August 10.

