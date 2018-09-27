Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch: Amitabh Bachchan says he and Katrina Kaif have a bone to pick with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh were present at the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan today. The terrific cast of the film opened up about a lot of things and also impressed us with the amazing, action packed trailer. Fans are totally besotted by the trailer and can’t wait for the film to come in November. Yesterday, Aamir Khan showcased trailer of his magnum opus of the film to Karan Johar and guess who all were present there? Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh was asked about this at the press conference and well, he jokingly reprimanded Karan Johar and Aamir Khan for not inviting him. He said, “Katrina and I are really upset that we weren’t invited to that party. We’re going to hold it against him for the rest of his life.” He dragged Katrina in the jest too and further added, “Katrina and I were very depressed and are going to hold it against Aamir, Ranbir, Ranveer and others for not inviting us. We were all not invited so we felt really bad.”

All Katrina did was to laugh. Well, it would have been interesting to watch the group dynamic as the Deepika is Ranbir’s ex and Katrina too is former flame and the two ladies do NOT get along well. But considering it is Karan, it would have been great too. After all he is the king of casting coups, isn’t he? But all said and done, the pic is breaking the internet and fans can’t deal that all their favourite superstars are cuddled up in one frame!

Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is set to release on November 8.

