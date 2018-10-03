Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan will groove both ladies, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan are coming together in a completely different role after their last film Dangal in Thugs Of Hindostan. This will also see the superstar Khan reuniting with his Dhoom co-star Katrina Kaif. The trailer and the posters of the film indicate that Katrina Kaif will be a dancer in this period action adventure drama. However, did you know that the biggest dance number of the film will also feature the other actors too?

Recent reports have suggested that Katrina Kaif, who will be having her share of dance numbers, will also be shooting for another number with Firangi aka Aamir Khan. The duo will be joined by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sources in these reports have stated that Katrina will also be having solo dance numbers in Thugs Of Hindostan. But, there is one grand number which will feature the other important actors of the film sans Amitabh Bachchan. The actors are expected to groove to a type of dance, which is being termed as jungle dance.

The same source has also further stated in reports that the song has been shot amidst a grand set. It is expected to feature the actors doing a tribal dance that hasn’t been explored in Hindi cinema before. These reports also have it that the actors had to undergo extensive prep and rehearsals for shooting the said dance number. It seems that the makers were keen on having this song mainly because it suited well with the period theme of the film which is set in the 18th century.

Another intriguing fact about this song is that it is expected to feature during one of major turning point in the film. Also, the said source has asserted that Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima have apparently nailed the act.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is extensively shot in Malta and is expected to release on November 8 during Diwali.

