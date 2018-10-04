Tanushree Dutta REACTS on notices slapped on her by Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta’s controversy has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue. She has made noise with the prevalent sexual harassment in the industry and she tried to kick-start movement in Bollywood. While CINTAA apologised for the harassment she faced under the hands of Nana Patekar on the sets on Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, they refused to reopen the case again after ten years. Bollywood has been silent on the issue barring a few celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut but most biggies refused to comment on the same, brushing the issue under the carpet. Now, Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri have slapped legal notices on Tanushree Dutta. She confirmed receiving them and wrote, “I have been slapped with two legal notices today (October 3). One from Nana Patekar & another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation & injustice in India.”

The statement further reads, “I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago,” further adding that she has healed and found peace and has a new life in America. “Now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the #metoo movement hasn’t happened in India…This is why…”

Tanushree also claimed that her Chocolate film director Vivek Agnihotri had asked her to drop her bathrobe and dance in front of Irrfan Khan, her co-star, though she was not in the frame for that shot. She also spoke about casting couch and the bitter reality of the film industry.

