Tanushree Dutta CONFESSED to have gone under knife and being forced to do a boob job

Tanushree Dutta is going all out, making sure that her issues which she spoke about since last ten years get addressed finally. Tanushree called out all the senior actors and producers in the industry including Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She spoke how she was harassed at the hands of Patekar in particular and was even lynched in public as he sent goons to get her out of her vanity van after she inappropriately touched her and wanted to do an intimate dance step with her. She did not stop at this. Tanushree also called out her fellow actresses, her contemporaries and claimed that they pushed her to do plastic surgery like boob enhancement, among other things. She confessed that she did a teeth correction surgery because she was conscious of it but other than that, she did not bow down to the pressures of the industry. She said that an actress who went through a lot of surgeries got ‘screwed’ and instead of preventing others, she encouraged them out of spite and insecurity. This indeed as brave confession and exposes the flimsy nature of the film industry.

Tanushree is talking about the 2007 release Horn Ok Please. There was a press conference held afterward where Nana denied all the charges alleged by Tanushree Dutta. She on the other hand went on a huge sabbatical and now claims will not work until her claims are taken seriously by the industry and people like Nana and Ganesh are taught a lesson.

Sadly, there isn’t a lot of happening on that front because in a press conference held at the Thugs Of Hindostan launch both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan refused to talk about the issue at hand claiming that they do not know Nana or Taunshree well to opine about the incident.

