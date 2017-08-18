Sonam Kapoor’s sweetheart to design sneakers for her label

That Sonam Kapoor’s boyfriend Anand Ahuja is inching towards becoming an integral part of Anil Kapoor’s family has been proven multiple times recently, what with the young man gracing every important occasion in the Kapoor family.

Now comes the news that Sonam and Anand are joining hands for a business venture. No, Anand is not getting into film production. He will be designing shoes and sneakers for Sonam and her sister Rhea’s label Rheson which manufactures and markets clothes for women.

Anand is a Delhi-based entrepreneur with his fingers in many pies including clothes, fashion etc. He is a very creative person and will be designing footwear for Sonam and her sister Rhea that would suit the budget of young people.

Anand’s designer sneakers would be the first of many projects he plans for Sonam Kapoor and her sister. “The idea is for Anand to get into Sonam’s business ventures in whatever way he is comfortable. The designer-sneakers are a step into the Kapoor’s business ventures. Anand will be seen to be increasingly active in Sonam’s sphere of activity, whether personal or professional,” says a source close to the family.

And yes, marriage is definitely on the cards.