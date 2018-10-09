Sonam Kapoor Ahuja PACIFIES Kangana Ranaut, blames media for misquoting her in the Vikas Bahl controversy

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a self-appointed feminist in the industry and does not shy away from voicing her opinion especially when it comes to matters concerning women. The recent MeToo controversy has led to exposing the grim realities of Bollywood which led to Sonam giving her two cents on the same. She condemned Vikas Bahl for harassing women. She then said that even Kangana Ranaut stood against exploitation by Bahl since he was directing her in Queen. But later added that one has to take everything Kangana says with a pinch of salt because no one takes her seriously. Kangana was pretty offended and blasted Sonam for disrespecting her. She called her out on nepotism and said Sonam has no right to judge others. The Zoya Factor actress replied to this on Instagram. She tried to pacify Kangana saying that media misquoted her and that she has only love and respect for Kangana Ranaut.

Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram hinting at Kangana, “Women need to stand together! Irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I’m proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let’s stand together and speak up. Let’s not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer. Drawing by @stayinkspired.”

Check out her post below:

Though Kangana must be feeling vindicated after this post, it is important to not let non-issues bother us so much but concentrate on the larger problem at hand. This is what Sonam Kapoor wanted to say through her post.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor calls man a HARASSER after being told she is equally responsible for global warming