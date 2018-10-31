Bollywood Hungama
Sonali Bendre healing well, expected back in December, says old friend and colleague Namrata Shirodkar

BySubhash K. Jha

Namrata Shirodkar and Sonali Bendre have a lot in common. They are both beautiful Maharashtrian actresses who gave up their careers for marriage and motherhood. After many years, Namrata met up with Sonali in New York where the latter is undergoing treatment for her medical condition.

Namrata, who spent a good two hours with Sonali, says the rendezvous was memorable. “She is a strong girl. She looks amazingly fit and ready to resume normal life. I had such a lovely time. We discussed so many things. She told me the entire story of her illness and what gives her the strength to deal with it strongly. I told her she’s always in my prayers.”

Namrata felt a deep bonding with Sonali. “Just like, she’s so typically Maharashtrian in so many ways. We chatted about everything under the sun. We laughed over some shared recollections in the past.”

Namrata hopes to meet Sonali again very soon. “In fact, my son Gautam and I were to meet Sonali and her son Ranveer and husband Goldie Behl. Goldie and Ranveer are flying down to New York. Unfortunately, my family and I are out of New York for two days. But, Sonali and I have promised one another a walk in Central Park. We will do that soon.”

Namrata didn’t take a photograph of her meeting with Sonali. “I didn’t think it was proper. But, I wanted to.”

