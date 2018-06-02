Sonal Chauhan joins Vidyut Jammwal – Shruti Haasan in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial

Mahesh Manjrekar is back on the filmmaking circuit with his next Hindi directorial. We had earlier reported that the filmmaker has roped in Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal for his next and the filming has already begun. Now, Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast in Goa. The actress will kick off the shooting this week. The yet-untitled film will follow the story of Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the role of NRI, who finds solace in Sonal Chauhan’s character as the matters get worse.

As reported earlier, Vidyut Jammwal will play the role of an NRI businessman. As he returns to his hometown in Mumbai, he realizes how his world has turned completely upside down. Shruti Haasan plays Vidyut’s love interest and their romance creates more drama between two warring families.

Written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is produced by Vijay Galani & Pratik Galani – Banner Galani Entertainments. Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao. Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho.

Besides this, the Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan will be seen in JP Dutta’s multi-starrer Paltan. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshavardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Esha Gupta and Dipika Kakkar.

