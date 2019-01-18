Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and others come together for slice-of-life drama and here are the details

Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands with director turned producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for a slice of life entertainer. This yet to be titled film brings together several talented performers and leading the pack of this ensemble cast is Sonakshi Sinha. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar in pivotal roles.

The cast is expected to start shooting for the film in Punjab from January 25. In fact, they are said to have started prepping up for the same and are finalizing their looks for the film. Directed by debutant filmmaker Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. Based in Hoshiyarpur (Punjab), Sonkashi plays a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any lengths to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

Speaking about her role and the film, Sonakshi said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us. To step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her would be interesting. The film is full of flavour, fun and emotions; I am so looking forward to begin this journey.”

On the other hand, producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar who is the head honcho T-Series, said, “It is a slice of life film with superb ensemble cast. The film will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with every character.”

“When emotions come strongly with laughter, it’s a story worth ones time. The film explores the extraordinary dreams of an ordinary girl in a madcap world,” added co-producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is said to be a no-holds-barred journey of a girl in a hush-hush world. Along with this hilarious journey, this small town girl will be breaking taboos, opening hearts and ultimately, minds. The makers are keen on locking a release date for the film this year itself.

Also Read: OMG! Sonakshi Sinha scolds Varun Dhawan for calling her BHABHI publicly (watch video)