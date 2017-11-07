Shooting finally wrapped up on November 4; Padmavati will release on time

It’s a wrap for this year’s most eagerly awaited film. On Saturday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally wrapped up the last day’s shooting of his ambitious historical Padmavati. “It was a shot with Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor had already completed their shooting earlier. Now the film is in the final stages of editing, mixing, background music and other post-production work,” says a source close to the film.

Says Sanjay Bhansali, “None of my films have been easy to shoot. From the time I directed my first film Khamoshi: The Musical I’ve fought against all odds. My first film was declared a flop on the first day of release and there were reports of enraged viewers breaking their seats inside the theatre. I wondered what I had done to incur their wrath!”

From Khamoshi to Padmavati …it’s never been easy. Sighs the exhausted director, “I don’t think of the struggle, the suffering and the strife as negative forces. They are my incentives to make the films that I want to make. If I had to make a stress-free film I’d be really worried.”

As for the release of Padmavati, with BJP’s spokesperson Shaina NC clearly indicating that the ruling regime has no intention of obstructing the film’s release, Padmavati is geared up for December 1 for the biggest ever release for an Indian film.