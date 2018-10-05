SHOCKING: “I feel she was on her periods that day” – Horn Ok Pleassss producer Samee Siddiqui during Tanushree Dutta Sting Operation!

Tanushree Dutta, who made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has once again come out with her story about being abused by veteran actor Nana Patekar. The incident was in media in 2008 when it took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Reportedly, Nana Patekar had persuaded choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include an intimate dance step in the song which was supposed to be a solo song by Tanushree Dutta. The actress had protested against it as it wasn’t in the contract. She had even locked herself in the vanity van when no one was supporting her. Then, came some goons from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which were reportedly called by Nana Patekar who banged the door of her vanity van and even vandalized her car.

Recently, Times Now did a sting operation in which the producer of Horn Ok Pleassss, Samee Siddiqui made a deplorable comment that he thinks Tanushree was on her periods that day when the incident happened on the sets. In an interview, Samee Siddiqui quoted as saying, “Should I tell you the truth? I feel that day she was on her periods.”

Horn Ok Pleassss director Rakesh Sarang has stated that the actress is doing this to enter Bigg Boss house. “She did it because of Bigg Boss,” he said in the sting operation video.

As per the latest development in the controversy, reports claim that Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have sent legal notices to Tanushree Dutta.

