Shilpa Shetty OPENS UP about rumours of her relationship with Salman Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan were once seen in as many as three to four films. Phir Milenge, Garv: Pride and Honour, Auzaar and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar were some of them. Keeping in mind the constant presence of the couple on screen, this had fueled up relationship rumours between the two. Now, years later, Shilpa, who is now happily married to Raj Kundra, decided to speak up about her relationship with Salman Khan.

Firstly, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shunned the rumours about the two of them dating. While she did agree that she shares a great camaraderie with the superstar off screen, the actress maintained that they are good friends in real life. Recalling moments from their friendship, the actress stated that he has been one of her most trusted friends and have gone out for dinner and has hung around with him for quite some time.

However, she was also quick to add that she wouldn’t call any of it a date. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty also spoke about the unique friendship that Salman Khan shared with her late father. She spoke about how Salman would visit her place at midnight and considering that she was fast asleep at that time, he would spend his time with her father, sharing a drink or two with him.

Reminiscing about the sad day when she had lost her father, Shilpa Shetty stated that Salman had visited her residence that day. And the first thing he did was to walk to the bar and put his head down there and cry.

On the other hand, coming to her friendship with Salman, she went on to describe the superstar as a humble, loving and a grounded human being. The actress made no qualms in asserting how she respects the actor.

As for the work front, Shilpa Shetty is continuing with her fitness love and has recently started hosting a show on blind dating, Hear Me Love Me.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty claims she faced racism at Sydney airport; calls out the ground staff member for being rude

