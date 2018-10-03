Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.10.2018 | 5:36 PM IST

Shakti Kapoor makes a JOKE out of Tanushree Dutta’s molestation charge against Nana Patekar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shakti Kapoor is a veteran star who has had a few controversies of his own. He was recently addressing a press conference and he was asked about the burning issue of Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar. Firstly, he had no clue about what was going on so the reported explained to him the tricky situation which is a point of discussion in the industry currently. He laughed it off saying that it was about ten years ago and he was himself a kid back then. Sigh! His exact words were, “I don’t know anything about this case. This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then.” While most of the industry remained silent on the issue including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan; Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have supported her in the #MeToo movement. See Shakti’s video below:

Shakti Kapoor makes a JOKE out of Tanushree Dutta’s molestation charge against Nana Patekar

 

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations prompted Nana Patekar to take a legal action against her. While Dutta denies getting any notice, Nana’s lawyer claims that they have sent one demanding a written apology from Tanushree Dutta. There is press conference organised by Nana Patekar this week where he will justify what happened on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.

Stay tuned in to get all the updates on this case.

Also Read: Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor opens up about Stree, Shakti Kapoor’s Instagram life and failure of Haseena Parkar

