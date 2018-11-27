Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero song featuring Sridevi will be a surprise package for fans

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is one of the most anticipated films of year in which essays the role of vertically challenged man. As the film is set to hit the screens on Christmas, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the superstar in different role. Interestingly, the film will have many cameos from celebrities including late Sridevi. She had filmed her part last year itself along with Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Technically, Zero will be Sridevi’s last film of her career. The actress’ untimely demise left the nation in shock. She had apparently filmed a party sequence as herself in the film. And SRK doesn’t want to unveil it before the release. Instead, he wants the fans to watch her big screen and experience her performance.

Zero marks the reunion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will have cameos from Salman Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and many more stars. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s Zero is making all the right noise and here are the reasons why