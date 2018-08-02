Shah Rukh Khan gives an EPIC reply when asked about Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas’ engagement

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines and how. The actress, first, walked away from her big comeback film Bharat. Then, the foreign media broke the news that the actress was engaged to her Hollywood singer beau Nick Jonas just after two months of dating. One of the Bharat producers, who was upset over PC leaving, reportedly did confirm that she indeed left the project to get married. With the whirlwind romance and sudden engagement, both PC and Nick are yet to officially confirm the news. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s former co-star Shah Rukh Khan had an epic response when asked about the engagement.

During the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Shah Rukh Khan was asked that this is the season of several celebrities getting married and that Priyanka Chopra is too getting married. As expected, SRK had a witty response to this and said, “Even I am getting married. I’ll send them my wedding invitation card. Also, do come for the Mehendi.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward for the release of Zero. Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: “I hope it’s not taken as ‘entitled’ just because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter” – says SRK on Suhana Khan’s Vogue cover