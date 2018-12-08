SCOOP: Janhvi Kapoor to romance DULQUER SALMAAN in Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor made a mark with Karan Johar’s Dhadak and was quick to bag her next with the same production house. Dharma Productions has signed this talented young actress for their next which essentially is a biopic on the life and times of the brave pilot – Gunjan Saxena. While she would be prepping how to fly a helicopter for her next, there is a buzz that South sweetheart Dulquer Salmaan has been signed on to play the male lead. The story would be focussed on her character, naturally, and Salmaan will get to romance her in the movie. Janhvi has a South connection as he mom Sridevi has been a South superstar too. The Dhadak actress has been raving about another South Indian movie star, Vijay Devarakonda. It is natural that she would look good with Salmaan who has a pretty big fan following in Bollywood too.

Incidentally, there was a rumour that she would be making her debut with Dulquer but she ultimately made her first mark in Bollywood with Ishaan Khatter. It would be interesting to see Janhvi and Dulquer romance together. Speaking about the Gunjun Saxena biopic, a source close to the movie revealed to us, “Karan Johar thinks Janhvi has the right posture and attitude to play Gunjan Saxena. No, Janhvi won’t actually fly a helicopter in the film. But she is going to learn how the helicopter works so she looks comfortable inside a helicopter.”

Janhvi Kapoor has also starred Takht with Karan Johar which has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

