SCOOP! Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan signed by e-commerce giant Flipkart

Bollywood stars have a pull amongst masses which is best not to be underestimated. Understanding this, the e-commerce giant Flipkart has enlisted three top notch stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassadors to promote their site. This is a big news because it means that we would see these guys coming together on screen for advertisements. This would be for the first time that these three stars would come together. We have seen and loved Deepika and Amitabh’s on screen time in Piku as the quintessential daughter and father duo, her chemistry with ex boyfriend Ranbir too is nothing short of electrifying! It would be interesting to see how Flipkart uses these three stars, who also are huge crowd pullers, to their benefit.

Deepika and Amitabh were involved with Flipkart for their annual mega event: Big Billion Days sale, along with Diljit Dosanjh and sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others. But this is for the first time that the brand has signed DP, Amitabh and Ranbir together.

On professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting with Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He has Shamshera with Yash Raj Films and Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie in his kitty. Amitabh is awaiting release of his magnus opus Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, is gearing up for her big fat wedding with Ranveer Singh which is slated to happen this month on Italy.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan showers LOVE LOVE LOVE on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer before their wedding