SCOOP! Aalia Furniturewalla to romance Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Janeman

Contrary to reports, debutante Aalia Furniturewalla is NOT playing Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the forthcoming romcom Jawani Janeman. A source very close to the project reveals, “We read reports that Saif and his daughter Sara Ali Khan would come together for this film. How is that possible? Jawani Janemann is not a father-daughter story; we don’t where this talk of a father-daughter film came in.”

The film is about a middle-aged 45-plus man with a roving heart who comes in contact with a very young effervescent girl. Saif who also produces the film confirmed to this writer that Aalia is his romantic interest in Jawani Janeman. And no ifs and Bhatts about it.

Curiously the film accentuates a romantic involvement between a 50-year old man and a 20-year old girl as something of an event when in fact all our 50-plus superstars are seen romancing girls less than half their age as a normal routine occurrence. 53-year old Aamir Khan’s co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindustan is 26.

