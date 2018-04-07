Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor – This is the new cast of Karan Malhotra’s next!

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt seem to be taking their collaboration a step ahead. While last time we saw the Kapoor lad get into the shoes of Dutt, now the two are co-stars. Yes, Karan Malhotra who is joining hands with Yash Raj Films for his next has found his cast in the duo. Along with Ranbir and Sanjay joining the men will be Vaani Kapoor.

The untitled project is a part of the three film deal that Karan Malhotra has signed with YRF. The director has previously worked with Dharma Productions. He has last directed the remake of Warrior, titled Brothers featuring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra. Post that, he was supposed to kick off Shuddhi but the film has been put in the back-burner.

Incidentally, this untitled venture will have many firsts. Besides the fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are paired together for the first time, it will also have Karan teaming up with these actors for the first time.

Also, it will be interesting to see Ranbir and Sanjay sharing screen space. For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor plays the leading role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic that is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Speaking on other details, most of it is being kept under wraps. Considering that the film is expected to be in its initial stages, it is yet to be seen as to when the film will go on floors.

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor is already a part of a two-hero project with YRF. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The venture will be releasing on October 20 next year.

