Rohit Shetty to begin Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in July; Shamita Shetty and S Sreesanth roped in as contestants

After the success of Golmaal Again, director Rohit Shetty will soon begin shooting for his next directorial Simmba in June. He is also returning as the host of the action-adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new season is set to kick off in the month of July in Argentina.

Rohit Shetty will be hosting the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Not only that, the makers have also found the first two contestants for their new season. According to a leading daily, actress Shamita Shetty has come on board. This will be her third reality show after Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Former cricketer S Sreesanth will be joining the action-adventure show adapted from Hollywood show, Indian Fear Factor. He was last seen in Aksar 2.

Coming to Simmba, Rohit Shetty is set to begin shooting for the same in June. Ranveer Singh will be leading the film with Sara Ali Khan starring opposite him. Sonu Sood is also a part of the film who is the villain in the film. Simmba will be their first film collaboration. Ranveer and Rohit had earlier done an advertisement together for Ching’s brand. Ranveer Singh had recently revealed that Rohit Shetty wants him to transform his body and become a little muscular for the role of police officer. “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye.” The film will release on December 28, 2018.