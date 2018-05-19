Richa Chadda champions for this social cause

Amidst a bevy of stars who have been supporting varied social causes from women empowerment to environmental safety, Richa Chadda too is one of the Bollywood stars who have championed many causes. From rehabilitation of sex trafficking victims to animal safety, the actress has time and again expressed her concerns for these matters. Now, yet again, she has come out in support of an initiative for children and orphans.

Richa Chadda has also encouraged people to give back to the society and now, she has extended her support to Save The Children organization. The NGO aims at giving children an opportunity to grow up in healthy and happy surroundings. It provides facilities to educate them and also takes care of their health after rescuing them from natural disasters and war zones.

Richa has been invited by the organization to launch the 2018 report of ‘WINGS 2018: World of India’s Girls – a study on Girls’ Safety in Public Spaces.’ This flagship report is based on the study done by Save the Children looking into how safe young girls are in public spaces. The actor will be launching the report in India and then will discuss how the situation can be changed.

When asked about her supporting the organization, the actress said “There will be people from the government, from NGOs like SEWA and the National Commission for saving the Children who will all come together for this launch. I am delighted to be involved with people who do amazing work at the grass root level. I have consciously tried to do more to contribute to society, especially in the last two years.”

Last seen in Daasdev, Richa Chadda is currently wrapping up the shoot of Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. She will also be starting the Shakeela biopic and Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna soon.

