REVEALED: The trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi will be attached with this Varun Dhawan film

Going the non-commercial way yet again, Alia Bhatt grabbed attention when she signed Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Based on the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, the film will feature her as a Kashmiri spy. With glimpses from the sets of the film doing the rounds on the internet, the film garnered lots of curiousity. Now the makers are all set to bring its trailer to the big screen. And yet again we will see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan coming together with this!

Yes, the trailer of Raazi will be attached to the Varun Dhawan starrer October that releases on April 13. Interestingly, this Shoojit Sircar directorial too features Varun in an unconventional role. This time around, the ‘students of the year’ are experimenting with fresh pairings. While Varun Dhawan is paired with model-turned-actress Banita Sandhu, Alia Bhatt is paired alongside Vicky Kaushal.

October is called an unconventional love story where Varun supports and stands by his ladylove when she falls extremely ill. On the other hand, Raazi features a strong protagonist in Alia who decides to help India during the times of War. It is the journey of a spy who marries a Pakistani officer and sneaks in their secrets to the Indian government.

With two different genres coming together, we must say it will be an interesting watch to see the Dulhania pair in such diverse roles on the big screen. So all the Alia and Varun fans can now rejoice since they will get to their favourite Jodi coming together yet again next month!

Raazi, also starring Alia’s real life mother Soni Razdan, will release on May 11.

