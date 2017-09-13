REVEALED: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding date is locked

After the much talked about Bollywood-cricket weddings like Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, yet another wedding on the cards is that of Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. Post the announcement of their engagement on social media, now as fans eagerly await the details of their wedding, we hear that the date has been finalized.

Reportedly, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan will be tying the knot in November in a big fat Indian wedding style amidst the blessings of family and loved ones. It is being said that there will be two ceremonies that will be held in Mumbai as well as Pune. The details of the same are yet to be revealed. A reception is being planned on the 27th of the month which will be a grand event attended by who’s who of Bollywood and cricket world.

It is also being said that the close friends, family, relatives are informed well in advance to save the date. Furthermore, reports have it that the preparations for the ceremonies have started in full swing and both of them are equally excited about their wedding which is right after Diwali. However, the venue as of now is being kept under wraps.