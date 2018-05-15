REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to produce her next Marathi film on water scarcity

While the ambitious directorial of Shekhar Kapur, Paani is yet to see the light of the day, another producer who is keen on making a film on water scarcity is Priyanka Chopra. However, this film, also titled Paani, will be in Marathi. The actress her fourth Marathi production recently which will be directed by debutant Adinath Kothare,

Paani is based on a true story that deals with an insurmountable crisis affecting an entire region. This is the fourth Marathi production for Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and is in line with their objective to promote regional cinema and provide a platform for new talent.

Inspired by the true story of a common man and his village, Nagdarwadi, situated in the drought prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra; the film is said to be a beautifully woven tale of human struggle and true love, and aims to drive home a key message, critical to the world we live in today.

The film starring Adinath Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Girish Joshi and Rajit Kapoor, went on floors on May 10.

Speaking about the film, Priyanka Chopra said, “At Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to tell good stories, give new talent a chance and provide the audience with an entertaining experience. There are many stories that reflect the realities of the world we live in and I believe it’s very important to showcase them and bring that message to more people in a way that they can connect with. Paani is one such story and we’re looking forward to working with Adinath.

Purple Pebble Pictures’ previous Marathi productions include Ventilator (2016), directed by Rajesh Mapuskar; Kaay Re Rascala (2017), directed by Giridharan Swamy and the upcoming release Firebrand, directed by Aruna Raje. Her production house, although is yet to venture into Bollywood, has produced films in Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Sikkimese and Assamese.

