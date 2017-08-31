REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to play a dynamic lawyer in her next Hollywood film and this is what it is all about

Although audiences continue to speculate about Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood venture, it seems that the actress is on a film signing spree in the Hollywood world. Followed by her debut in Baywatch, the former beauty queen has already signed two films even though she is not playing the leading lady in either of them. Now, reports have it that Priyanka has signed yet another Hollywood film to be directed by her Baywatch director Seth Gordon.

The film in question is said to be Priyanka Chopra’s friend Mubina Rattonsey’s next in which the actress will essay the role of the main protagonist. If reports are to believed PC will play the role of a dynamic lawyer in the film but the other details are currently under wraps. Let us tell you that while the actress has been a part of films which are court room dramas, Priyanka herself has never played a lawyer in a Bollywood film by far.

Priyanka Chopra, who continues to essay the powerful role of an FBI agent in the popular crime drama ‘Quantico’, is all set to play the role of a single mom in A Kid Like Jake which also stars Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer and a yoga ambassador in the Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine starrer Isn’t It Romantic?

As for her other projects, while details of her next Bollywood film is yet to be revealed, Priyanka Chopra is busy focusing on the expansion of her production banner and her regional films.