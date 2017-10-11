REVEALED: Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns Genius for Anil Sharma’s sci-fi Genius

Known for his unconventional choice of roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to experiment once again. From playing a psychotic villain to a gangster aspiring to dance, the variety of roles that the actor has essayed is many and now adding one more to the list will be his role as a genius for Anil Sharma’s next, also titled Genius.

Yes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will essay the role a man with an IQ of over 180. Talking about his role, Anil Sharma reportedly revealed that the way his character understands people, science and the world at large is completely different from others. Besides him, Anil’s son Utkarsh too will be making his Bollywood debut with Genius. Although he played a child actor in Gadar [as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son], now he is all set to gear up for his big Bollywood debut as the main lead.

Further elaborating on the role, Anil also maintained that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will encounter the character played by Utkarsh [who is apparently identified as a genius] later in the film and that he will be shooting with the seasoned actor only later this year in Mumbai.

As far as the schedule is concerned, the director is currently shooting for Genius in North India which is a 40 day schedule. The film will travel to varied locations ranging from Dehradun to Delhi to IIT Roorkee, where the latter will be a part of the third schedule that will be shot in the end of November.