REVEALED: John Abraham required permission from politician Arun Jaitley to shoot these scenes for Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran

It is not an unknown fact that John Abraham has fought a major battle to ensure the smooth release of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. But did you know that the actor also required a series of permissions to shoot on this film which is based on real life incidents.

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran is based on the 1998 nuclear tests in India and it was definitely challenging for John Abraham to procure all the permissions. Yet he ensured that all of those were in place. In recent reports, the actor-producer spoke about this stating that he required special permission from the then Defense Minister of India Arun Jaitley to fly drones in Pokhran [Arun Jaitley currently is the Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs Minister of India] Besides that, he also required the consent of the Border Security Force. The actor, however, was glad that all of these permissions were in place when the shooting kicked off.

Besides these, John Abraham was also happy that they could incorporate some small incidents that happened for real during the nuclear tests. In recent reports, John Abraham mentioned that he had spoken to many people who were involved during the Pokhran nuclear tests like officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He wanted to do so to maintain authenticity whilst shooting the film.

During the same, the actor elaborated on an incident where people in Rajasthan ran out of onions. It seems that the unit working in Pokhran had bought all the onions because onions absorb radiation. Furthermore, John went on to add in these media reports, that some of these intriguing incidents are an integral part of the film too.

Also starring Diana Penty, Boman Irani in integral roles, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran is directed by Abhishek Sharma. After a long legal battle with KriArj, the film is finally scheduled to release on May 25.

