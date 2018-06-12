REVEALED: Here’s why the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee will miss its October 19 release date

Back in 2011, we saw newcomer Vidyut Jammwal go toe to toe with John Abraham in the film Force. Since then Jammwal became quite popular with the Commando franchise managing to make a name for himself in the action genre. After his last big screen outing with the film Baadshaho, Vidyut is gearing up for his next release Junglee. However, we hear that the film which is slated to hit screens on October 19 will in all likelihood miss its date.

Talking about the reason for the delay in the release of Junglee, a source close to the team says, “Yes, Vidyut’s Junglee has been shifted and will no longer release on October 19. The reason for this delay in the release is to avoid a clash with the Hollywood film Mowgli that is slated to release on the same day.” Interestingly, Mowgli that is directed by Andy Serkis is an adaptation of The Jungle Book featuring an all star cast voiceovers that include the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and others. Apparently, the makers of Junglee have opted to push the release of their film to maximise their prospects of raking in the moolah at the box office.

However, the surprising part is that Junglee features heavyweight names like director Chuck Russell at the helm, who has in the past directed Hollywood blockbusters like Eraser, The Scorpion King and The Mask as well as DoP Mark Irwin best remembered for The Fly, the Dead Zone and Videodrome. With such big names, they could well have taken on the Hollywood release Mowgli at the box office.

As of now, though an official confirmation on the same is awaited, repeated attempts to reach out to the makers of Junglee have proved futile.

