REVEALED: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Earlier last month, we had reported that Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be coming together for the first time in a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production. To be directed by Shelly Chopra, the film’s title has been locked and it is said to be Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

It is obvious that the title will make you nostalgic, as it takes you back to the song created by RD Burman for the film 1942: A Love Story [1994]. Interestingly, the said number was picturized on Anil Kapoor and was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. As mentioned before, Shelly Chopra was supposed to make a film titled Marco Bau which revolved around a father-daughter relationship. This had further given rise to speculations that Shelly’s next would probably be similar when she announced about roping in Anil and Sonam for the film.

However the recently released title suggests that the film might probably be a love story. When questioned Anil Kapoor about it, he reportedly refused to divulge any details on his forthcoming film including if he plays Sonam Kapoor’s father.

On the other hand, he reminisced about how the title of the film, rather, the song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ had convinced him to do the film 1942: A Love Story, two decades ago. Apparently, when Chopra had offered Anil Kapoor the film, the actor thought that he was too old to do a love story and wasn’t keen on it. To convince him, Chopra made him hear the songs created by the iconic RD Burman for the films, which were ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ and ‘Ek Ladki’. Impressed by Burman’s work, Anil immediately decided to go ahead with the film. It featured him opposite Manisha Koirala, along with Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher playing prominent roles in this patriotic romantic drama.

Also expressing pride over Sonam Kapoor being a part of the film, Anil stated that she was approached by Vidhu Vinod Chopra without any recommendation. Apparently the producer, who worked with Sonam for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, asked her for the film when they were shooting for the same.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is expected to roll early next year. While Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with Veere Di Wedding, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for Fanney Khan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.