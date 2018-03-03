Remo D’souza and T-Series team up to make the BIGGEST dance film ever! Deets inside

Remo D’souza and T-series have announced their next film together and this has got us pretty excited. According to the production house, Bhushan Kumar & Remo D’souza are all set to produce the biggest dance film ever. Directed by Remo, the film will release on 8th Nov 2019.

Featuring top alist actors, the cast will be announced on 19th March 2018. We just have to wait for a bit longer to know who will be the part of this movie.

We can keep the guessing game on till then. Remo is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Race 3 and the film is on schedule. It is going to have a perfect semblance of action, dance and a thrilling story to boot. His last commercial success was ABCD 2, an out-an-out dance movie, which released in 2015.

The tweet hints that Bhushan Kumar and Remo’s film will be a multi starrer. Watch this space and we will give you more details soon.

