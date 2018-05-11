Rekha keen to see her father’s story in Mahanati

By now the world knows that the new Tamil-Telugu epic-bio-pic Mahanati throws unshed light the relationship between legendary actress Savitri and Gemini Ganesan. The latter happens to Bollywood’s iconic Rekha’s father.

In Mahanati, Tamil superstar Dulquer Salman plays Gemini Ganesan. And Rekha is curious to know what her screen father looks like. A source close to the actress reveals, “When Rekha heard about the project she was curious but discreet in her inquiries. But now when the film is out she has let it be known to the film’s producers through her sister Radha that Rekha would like to see the film.”

During his lifetime Gemini Ganesan was never close to his daughter Rekha. Gemini Ganesan had three wives. Rekha’s mother Pushpavalli was Gemini’s second, albeit unofficial, wife.

When Gemini Ganesan passed away in 2005, Rekha had told me, “Why should I grieve for him when he’s so much part of me? Why should I grieve when I’m so grateful for his genes, his teachings, rich life and his sheer existence? Grieve for what??!! I’m happy I didn’t have to share unpleasant moments with him. He existed for me in my imagination. And that’s so much more beautiful than reality. Everything I love is unqualified by worldly time constraints. I’m just a small link in the larger scheme of things. I’m not the first one to go through death, nor am I the first one to receive an award. I’m enjoying everything that comes my way…good bad or ugly. I try to make good use of what life’s experiences offer. I think I’ve done a good job of my life, whatever others may think.”

