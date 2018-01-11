Rakhi Sawant gets defamation notice from Honeypreet’s mother; Rakhi retaliates with a Rs. 20 cr defamation threat

Rakhi Sawant has been sent a Rs. 5 cr defamation legal notice from Honeypreet’s mother Asha Taneja. The notice of which this writer has a copy accuses Sawant of defaming Honeypreet for cheap publicity by making unsubstantiated allegations against her and her father Gumeet Singh Ram Rahim Insha.

If you think the indefatigable Rakhi Sawant is daunted by the defamation notice sent to her by Honeypreet Singh’s mother, you better think again. Hitting back hard, Rakhi says, “This is all planned not by Honeypreet’s mother but by her lawyer Momin Malik who is instigating Honeypreet’s mother for money and cheap publicity, His logic for this absurd notice is to get some money for Honeypreet’s mother whose daughter is in jail by extracting Rs. 5 crores from Rakhi Sawant. But Rakhi Sawant is not a fool. I’ve all the evidence regarding my allegations against Honeypreet and her father and I am going to present it in court. If they are suing me for Rs 5 crores they’ve to deposit Rs 5 lakhs in the court. I am going to sue them for Rs 20 crores and I’ve the Rs. 20 lakhs ready to be deposited.”

Adds Rakhi Sawant, “I have not lied at all. The lawyer and Honeypreet’s mother are threatening me unless I apologize. Why should I apologize for telling the truth? Honeypreet did me so much wrong. I have all the evidence against Honeypreet and I could have gone to the cops against her. But I didn’t. Incidents such as these are quite prevalent in the film industry. I thought we’d sort it out between us.”

Then Rakhi launches a frontal attack on Honeypreet’s mother. “Honeypreet’s mother should be ashamed of herself for trying to extract my hard-earned from me. Her own daughter is in jail and she is trying to bully other people’s daughters like this? What a shame. Let me tell Honeypreet’s mother that mine is hard-earned money, not ill-gotten wealth from the poor innocent people of Sirsa. I haven’t done the allegedly dirty things that Honeypreet has allegedly done to get her wealth. I’ve slogged hard to get my money and if anyone eyes my money I’ll smash their eyes.”