Rajkummar Rao takes time out for the Indian police force and this is his special gesture for them!

Rajkummar Rao has been busy with many films in the pipeline. While his next with Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy Stree is up for release, the Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya is in the filming process. Amidst all these, the actor will be taking a break from these schedules to go to Hyderabad. However, this won’t be a leisure trip but something that this actor is keen on doing. He has been invited to speak at the National Police Academy in the Andhra Pradesh capital on August 18.

If reports are to be believed Rajkummar Rao will take off to Hyderabad to address social issues and talk about it as a part of the Independence Day celebrations at the National Police Academy. The actor expressed his respect towards our police force whom he considers to be a true hero. He also threw light on the hard work put in by cops, who according to him, work tirelessly for the citizens of the country without any holidays.

Besides this, Rajkummar also urged the common public to help the police force by being vigilant about situations and more responsible towards the society at large so that they can together make the country a better place. He also reminded everyone of the kind of sacrifices that the police force makes to keep the rest of the people stay safe. He also revealed that what he appreciates them the most is for honesty and dedication that they show towards their work. He also added about how they often work even during government holidays and festivals.

Furthermore, the Omerta actor also feels for the families of the police officials who have to undergo many difficulties.

On the work front, his next film Stree is a horror comedy that is slated to release on August 31. The actor will also feature in the Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya, Made In China amongst others.

Also Read: BREAKING: Rajkummar Rao signed for Life In a Metro sequel