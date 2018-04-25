Radhika Apte boldly REVEALS about sexual harassment in Bollywood

Followed by the #Metoo Campaign, many people decided to speak up about the kind of sexual harassment faced by them by strangers and known people around them. Radhika Apte, who often gives a no holds barred interview, was recently seen speaking up on sexual harassment in BBC World News Report’s Bollywood’s Dark Secret. And this time around, she dared to speak up on the dark secrets that lie beneath the glamorous layer called Bollywood.

Radhika Apte was not inhibited to accept that sexual harassment and asking for sexual favours [more popularly known as casting couch] is quite prominent in the Bollywood industry. The actress spoke to BBC World in this episode about sexual harassment that will be aired this weekend. During the same, Radhika Apte also spoke about the culture of silence in Bollywood, the reason why actresses are afraid to speak up about these issues in public.

As Radhika stated reportedly, some B-town celebrities are regarded as Gods by many since that is kind of fandom in India. According to her, some of these stars are so powerful that voices of the other actresses don’t matter even if they speak up and there are chances that the actresses may eventually ruin their own career whereas the ones committing such crimes are free of the consequences.

Speaking up on the #MeToo Campaign, Radhika appreciated the unity wherein the men and women of the industry decided to come together as a team and fight against this menace without fearing the powerful. She also expressed that she wishes that something like that will happen in Bollywood too.

Yet another actress who came out in support of Radhika Apte is Usha Jadhav. The popular Marathi actress, who has been a part of some Bollywood films too, revealed that demanding sexual favours is a common thing in the Indian entertainment industry.

Elaborating on one of the experiences faced by her, Usha stated that during one of the occasions, she was asked if she could repay if she was given such a huge opportunity in films. While she was shocked to hear the question, she reportedly responded saying that she didn’t have any money. To the same, the person who asked her the same question maintained that it wasn’t about money but she may have to sleep with the producer, director or both for her role in the film.

Besides these, the show Bollywood’s Dark Secret hosted by Rajini Vaidyanathan also is said to feature an aspiring actress who hails from a small Indian village who has given some shocking details about how she was molested by a director in the name of providing a break in Bollywood. The 25-year-old actress described about how the director used to often kiss whenever and wherever he wanted and even tried to put his hands inside her clothes whilst she was working with him.

