Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez begins shooting for ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ song

Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, is headlining Race 3. With Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor returning to the action film with a new cast, it will be very exciting for the viewers to watch his mega starrer film.

The Race franchise has been known for its amazing music, as much as its fast-paced and twisted storyline. With ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ being the anthem track, Jacqueline Fernandez has kick-started shooting for the much-loved song.

Jacqueline, who was also a part of the second installment of Race franchise, was at her sexiest best in ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ back then. The latest version of the upcoming song will feature Jacqueline in a sizzling avatar, going ahead to be a sure shot visual delight for the all the fans out there.

Race 3 has been creating immense buzz ever since the film’s announcement was made. The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.