Organizations like FWICE to boycott Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl who have been accused of sexual harassment

For the past one week, the #Metoo campaign has gained a much bigger momentum in Bollywood. With many actresses, crew members, writers and other professionals of the film fraternity coming out and speaking against the injustice and harassment they have faced from the hands of influential people, many of the celebrities are currently facing the heat owing to the allegations. Amongst them, majorly Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Nana Patekar are the ones who are facing massive accusations against them and hence an organization like FWICE [Federation of Western Cine Employees] has decided to boycott these three celebrities.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashok Pandit recently spoke to reports on the matter wherein he stated that they will not be working with the three celebrities namely Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Nana Patekar followed by the sexual harassment accusations directed towards them by not only film’s team members but also actresses like Sandya Mridul, Kangana Ranaut and Tanushree Dutta. The FWICE will be maintaining this stand because Ashoke asserted that they wanted to create fear psychosis amongst anyone who considers or even thinks of misusing their power in a wrong manner.

At the same time, FWICE Ashoke Pandit also assured that they wouldn’t follow these allegations blindly. They will definitely give one chance to the opposite party to put forth their story and he also mentioned that he wants to hear them out too. Hence, they will be sent notices to which they are expected to respond. However, if they fail to do, Ashoke Pandit has also added that none of the workers from FWICE will work with them from then on.

For the uninitiated, the #MeToo Movement once again created a major uproar, this time in Bollywood with Tanushree Dutta returning to India. The actress gave an explosive interview wherein she lashed out on Nana Patekar for misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, way back in 2008. Followed by the same, many such stories about sexual harassment came forward and the next one to face the brunt was Vikas Bahl. After Phantom dissolved their company, partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane alleged Vikas of being a sex addict.

Post all these controversies, one more controversy gained momentum this weekend. The accusations directed towards the so called sanskaari babuji Alok Nath. The veteran actor has been facing serious allegations of rape against him.