OMG! Aditya Chopra is unhappy with the action scenes shot for Thugs of Hindostan, plans to reshoot

When Aditya Chopra announced the much awaited Thugs of Hindostan, he managed to get a casting coup of sorts with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan coming together for the first time in the film. Known to be a perfectionist like many of his contemporaries, Aditya however doesn’t seem to be satisfied with the way the film is shaping up and is currently in the process of making changes.

Readers must be aware that the film Thugs of Hindostan went on floor in Malta where they even shot for some major action sequences. In fact, now that the unit has returned to India, it seems that Yash Raj Films is not convinced with the way the film has been shot in the European country and is planning on reshooting the film. It is being said that these few action scenes will be reshot within YRF studios itself, although other details of the same aren’t available. It is also yet to be known as to which actors will be reshooting their portions.

Besides Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor, the film is slated to release on November 7 next year.