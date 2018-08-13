IT’S OFFICIAL! Akshay Kumar confirms he is doing Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri, undoubtedly, is one of the most amazing comedy films of its time. The punchlines, the humor, the casting – all fit perfectly well. In April 2018, we had reported the project was still under works. Adding more to the good news, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reportedly will reprise their roles in the third installment.

Though no confirmation was made back then, Masti and Dhamaal fame director Indra Kumar had confirmed that he is very excited to direct this stellar cast. While last month Akshay Kumar had denied being approached for Hera Pheri 3, he has himself confirmed that he is indeed starring in the project. The actor, who has been busy promoting his film Gold, reached New Delhi for the special screening of the film. While talking to the media about what kind of roles and films can be expected from him, he said he wants to star in all kinds of movies and not just social cause related films. He said that he is currently shooting Housefull 4 and confirmed that he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 as well. “Ek kisam ki filmein nahi, sirf social filmein nahi balki Housefull 4 kar raha hoon, Hera Pheri 3 bhi kar raha hoon. Toh aise bahut saari filmein hai,” he said at the media interaction.

The first film Hera Pheri was the remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. It was directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2000. The word of mouth really worked wonders for the film and it became a commercial success. Then, came the second installment Phir Hera Pheri, under a new director Neeraj Vora. The film released in 2006. Vora was also the screenplay writer of the first installment. He had locked in the script for the third film in 2014 and was planning to helm it as well. But, in 2017, after one year in the coma, the filmmaker – actor-writer passed away.