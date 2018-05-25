Nushrat Bharucha to collaborate with Atif Aslam on a music video

Nushrat Bharucha is the latest B-town girl who entered the 100 crore club with her superhit film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With a blockbuster film, a lot of opportunities have made its way to her doorstep. Now, it has been learned that Nushrat Bharucha will collaborate with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on a music video.

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in a song titled ‘Baarish’ with Atif Aslam. It has been crooned and composed by the singer and will be picturized in Los Angeles. The actress is pumped with this collaboration as she loves Atif Aslam as an artist and is fond of his music.

Speaking about the project with production house T-Series, Nushrat added that it was a wonderful experience to collaborate with them again after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They have produced tons of videos, artists, singers, music composers. And now she is happy to be part of the music video and collaborating with Bhushan Kumar. She will always like to work with them at any given point in time.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Nushrat Bharucha starred alongside Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Alok Nath in her last release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She has been seen in several films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, among others. Nushrat Bharucha is still going through scripts to lock in her next film.

