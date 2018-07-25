Nora Fatehi joins Salman Khan’s Bharat and this is the role she will be playing!

Yet another hot actress has joined the list of the cast that will be part of the Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film, which will turn out to be another Eid release of the actor, will star Nora Fatehi, who recently created a buzz with her rendition of the iconic song ‘Dilbar’ in the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate.

Nora Fatehi recently received a lot of appreciation for the Bollywood chartbuster which originally featured Sushmita Sen. Now, the Moroccan Canadian dancer seem to have impressed the makers of Bharat so much that she has now been brought on board for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The film will feature Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra as the lead couple with the latter playing the role of the superstar’s wife.

Considering that the film will span generations, we hear that both Salman and Priyanka will be sporting different and unique looks. Nora, who will be starring in her second film after the Samir Soni directed flick My Birthday Song, will be seen playing a Latino character in the film.

Super thrilled about the new venture, let us tell you that this will be Nora’s first Bollywood mainstream film where she is expected to play a prominent role. Speaking of her latest stint, she said, “Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It’s a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination. For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. Looking forward to begin shooting soon.”

Let us remind you that Bharat is the official remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father and it also stars Disha Patani, comedian Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in integral roles. While Jackie is said to play Salman’s father, Disha will be seen as a trapeze artist. Sunil is expected to play Salman’s friend in the film.