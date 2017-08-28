Newsbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gets ‘UA’ with no cuts

Ayushmann Khurrana who has now become the heroic face of bodily fluids—he played a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and now plays a victim of penile malfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — can heave a sigh of relief.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been cleared by the newly-liberalized censor board with no cuts and a ‘UA’ certificate. Sources say the film’s makers expected an ‘A’ certificate… considering the sexual theme. But were pleasantly surprised when the new CBFC regime under Prasoon Joshi gave the film the nod without even a passing cut.

Delighted by the show of approval by the censors, the film’s leading man Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I am so glad we got this all-clear from the censor board. Just shows that the CBFC is progressive and supports the content of our film which deals with performance-anxiety in males. When audiences see Shubh Mangal Saavdhan they’ll realize it’s a very important film.”