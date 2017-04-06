Muslim reference to Holi asked to be changed in Begum Jaan

The CBFC seems to feel the same way as those who recently protested against a Muslim girl singing Bhajan on a singing reality show. In Srijit Mukherjee’s Begum Jaan which opens on April 14 the line “Allah kehke Bismillah. Naam Nabi Ka Holi” has been asked to be replaced by “Tan se khele ang rang daala Brij ki har bala”, the rationale for the switch over being …religious sentiments.

Apparently, we can’t have the name of the mighty Allah being referenced to Holi. A source close to the development explains, “Cross-religious references are all very well and a sign of liberal India. But we can never be sure of how the not-so-liberal India would react to this.”

For more politics of pacification a reference to a dargaah (religious place) has been changed by the CBFC to a saraai (inn) in Begum Jaan. “We can’t take any risks with religious sentiments,” says a CBFC source.