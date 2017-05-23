Mouni Roy to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold?

Earlier this year we had reported that Akshay Kumar would soon be seen playing the lead role in a sports based biopic titled Gold that would be directed by Reema Kagti. While the film itself is said to be based on India’s first win at the 14th Olympiad that was held in London, we hear that the makers have now roped in the lead actress for the film.

If what we hear is true then television actress Mouni Roy, who made her TV debut as Krishna Tulsi in one of Ekta Kapoor‘s most iconic serials Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and known for her roles as, Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shivanya and Shivangi in Naagin, has apparently been roped in for the film. Though details of her character in Gold are yet unknown, the film which was slated to go on floors in July or August this year will commence shooting only in October.

As for the film, Gold that will see Akshay Kumar playing the role of a hockey player sporting traditional outfits is slated to release on August 15, 2018.