Masaba Mantena is all for women empowerment with her initiative!

In the past too, Masaba Mantena has often hit back when it comes to gender discrimination and trolls alike. The fashion designer too has been a victim of many social media trolls and has handled it with panache. Now, not surprisingly, she has ventured into a new initiative that supports women empowerment.

The initiative will be executed soon on her social media as a part of the Can’t Deal series. It will also see the various causes that modern women today stand up for, besides dealing with women empowerment. It will be in a video format wherein women from various walks of life will share important details of various topics that concerns women.

Sources have been quoted in reports stating that whilst Masaba herself has been a victim of body shaming and other trolls on social media, the fashion designer doesn’t want any other woman to go through the same and has asked these powerful personas to speak up and stand up for such causes.

Masaba not only confirmed her new venture but also spoke about how her latest collection too is inspired by a similar idea. She decided to conceptualize this initiative by looking at the way millennials react to the society and its issues. She aims to use social media to the fullest to expand the reach of her campaign.

If recent reports are to be believed, the celebrity friends of Masaba Gupta have already received a sneak peek into the campaign. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry among others have already appreciated her work and given a thumbs up for the latest initiative.