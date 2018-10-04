Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi: Here are the new actors who have joined the cast of the Kangana Ranaut film

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut along with others decided to unveil the teaser Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The film, as per reports, had faced many setbacks. While some were due to financial reasons, some were due to date issues that also resulted in certain actors walking out of the film. After Sonu Sood, such a similar situation was faced once again by the team of the film, when Swati Semwal, the actress who plays Sonu’s character’s wife too had to walk out of the film. But the team was quick enough to find a replacement there and it was another TV star Radha Bhatt.

For the ones who don’t recollect, let us remind you that Radha Bhatt was recently seen in primetime TV soap Zindagi Ki Mehek in which she played the role of the antagonist. On the other hand, post Sonu Sood’s exit, his character of Maratha Army Commander-in-chief Sadashivrao Bhau is being taken over by Zeeshan Ayub who has previously collaborated with Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The character of Radha is called Parvati.

Expressing her happiness over the film, Radha was also all praises for Kangana Ranaut. She described her as a lovely person although she confessed that initially she was quite scared of working with her. She also added that she shares maximum scenes with Zeeshan and Kangana. Furthermore, Radha revealed that she was being directed by Kangana Ranaut and that she explained her character and her dialogues perfectly well. She was also excited about the fact that she will be playing a Maharashtrian character for the first time.

Another addition in the star cast was Edward Sonnenblick who was seen in films like Kapil Sharma‘s Firangi and Saif Ali Khan‘s Rangoon. The actor has already shared screen space with the actress in the Vishal Bhardwaj film and has once again paired up with her for Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi in which he plays the antagonist.

It is a known fact that the film’s director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is unable to dedicate his time for the historical drama since he is busy with the NTR biopic. The confusion was caused after the makers decided to reshoot portions of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. So for this, Kangana, who has learnt filmmaking, decided to take over the role of the director.

Also starring Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande amongst others in prominent roles, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25.

